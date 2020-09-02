Pretty Little Liars Is Being Rebooted by the Riverdale Creator, But Why?

Why do we need a Pretty Little Liars reboot just three years after the original Pretty Little Liars ended? Why does anyone think this will work if two spinoffs failed? If it’s all new characters and a new story, what exactly makes it Pretty Little Liars?

We won’t lie and say we aren’t curious about what a Riverdale-esque Pretty Little Liars show would look like, and Aguirre-Sacasa absolutely does know his way around a teen murder show. If you compare some of the plot lines on Riverdale and Pretty Little Liars, you end up with just about the same level of absurdity. Archie may have gotten attacked by an unseen bear, but Spencer once discovered that her corset was lined with finger bones and one of the moms got trapped in a car full of bees. It’s all the same!

In fact, Veronica, Betty, Cheryl and Toni would all fit in perfectly with Aria, Hannah, Spencer, Emily and Alison, and A makes just as much sense as the Black Hood ever did.