Predicting the outcome of each NFL Week 1 game

NFL Week 1 is right around the corner. It’s going to be among the most-interesting opening weeks of action in the history of the game. So much has happened since the Kansas City Chiefs hoisted the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl this past February.

Tom Brady is now playing in Tampa Bay. Philip Rivers has moved on from Southern California. The backdrop is a COVID-19 pandemic that will see most teams open their home slates without fans in attendance. But at last, it’s here.

Starting with the above-mentioned Chiefs hosting the Houston Texans on “Thursday Night Football” and ending with a doubleheader on Monday night, it’s going to be a fun weekend. It’s also in this that we give you a detailed break down of each game with final predictions.

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

Time/station: 8:20 PM EST, NBC

Texans-Chiefs point spread: Chiefs -10 (56.5 over/under)

There’s more good news for the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs after an offseason that saw them spend hundreds of millions to lock up their core long-term. This game will be played with at least some fans in attendance . This also bad news for a Texans team that most expect to take a step back following the shocking trade of DeAndre Hopkins back in March.

The biggest issue for Houston will be being able to keep up with Kansas City’s high-flying offense. It’s something that came to the forefront during the two teams’ playoff outing a season ago. Tyreek Hill’s matchup with former Buccaneers first-round bust Vernon Hargreaves will make it nearly impossible for Houston to keep up here. Week 1 NFL predictions: Chiefs 35, Texans 17

Time/station: 1:00 PM EST, CBS

Jets-Bills point spread: Bills -5.5 (40.0 over/under)

As of right now, the Jets are set to trot out Brashad Perriman, Denzel Mims and Jamison Crowder as their top pass-catching options for Sam Darnold. Running back Le’Veon Bell seems to be in Adam Gase’s dog house, the latter of whom is clearly on the hot seat. From a pure roster standpoint, these Jets are among the worst teams in the entire NFL.

On the other hand, these Bills are coming off a surprise playoff appearance and improved leaps and bounds during the offseason. Look for Josh Allen to take the next step now that Stefon Diggs is aboard to catch passes from him. Diggs’ matchup against a talent-stricken Jets secondary will be among the major differences in a Week 1 Bills win. Week 1 NFL predictions: Bills 31, Jets 13

Time/station: 1:00 PM EST, FOX

Packers-Vikings point spread: Vikings -3 (46.5 over/under)

This promises to be one of the better games on the Week 1 schedule. Two bitter division rivals going at it, both of whom earned playoff appearances in 2019. Last season saw the division rivals split their two games with each squad winning at home. Though, that’s going to be much different in Minneapolis without fans in attendance for this season opener.

On the field, I am highly intrigued to see the two running backs go at it. Packers ball-carrier Aaron Jones led the NFL with 19 total touchdowns. He’s set to take on a Vikings run defense that ranked in the middle of the pack. Fresh off a breakout 2019 campaign, Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook will be taking on a Packers defense that ranked in the bottom 10 against the run last season. While Aaron Rodgers still has the advantage over Kirk Cousins, look for this one aspect of the game to be a difference maker. Week 1 NFL predictions: Vikings 27, Packers 24

Time/station: 1:00 PM EST, FOX

Eagles-Washington point spread: Eagles -5.5 (45.5 over/under)

Another bitter rivalry game taking place, the Washington Football Team’s home opener will also be played without fans in attendance. Following a drama-filled offseason in the nation’s capital , second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins will start out of the gate. Though, it would not be a shock if veteran Alex Smith saw some action for Washington.

As it is, first-year head coach Ron Rivera is going to be in for a rude awakening. While the Washington defense has a chance to be good, its offense lacks much talent at the skill positions. Even going up against a questionable Eagles defense, that’s going to be an issue.

As for Philadelphia, this season should be all about the emergence of second-year back Miles Sanders after a tremendous rookie campaign. Should Sanders improve off last season’s brilliant performance, it’s only going to help quarterback Carson Wentz remain healthy. The good news for Sanders is that he’s taking on a Washington defense that ranked 31st against the run last season. Week 1 NFL predictions: Eagles 31, Washington 13