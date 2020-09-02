Peter V’landys dares AFL to steal rugby league fans in Queensland

ARLC chairman Peter V’landys has launched a stinging attack on AFL officials, daring them to try and steal fans in rugby league heartland.

The bold declaration comes in the aftermath of the AFL opting to play its grand final at the Gabba in Queensland.

The code has been forced to play its showcase event outside of Victoria for the first time in its 123-year history and Brisbane will host the premiership decider on October 24.

According to News Corp, the AFL sees the Gabba grand final as a pivotal part of its long-term strategy to topple the NRL on the Sunshine Coast. However, V’Landys said the code has no chance of dominating Queensland.

“They can huff and puff but they will never blow the house down because it’s solid brick,” he said.

Coronavirus: Premiers clash over border controls amid AFL grand final decision

“Our supporters are solid, they’re not straw. They can blow all they like but they won’t blow the brick wall down. Our rugby league supporters are strong, to say the least.

“All the huffing and puffing they are doing is not a concern.

“Queensland is part and parcel of rugby league. We’ve got the left arm in New South Wales and the right arm in Queensland. It’s a vital part of our game.

“Queensland is not just Brisbane. It’s from right up the top to the bottom.

The Brisbane Lions are among this year’s contenders for the flag and the AFL is looking to capitalise.

The Queensland government has also been crucial in keeping the game a float with 15 of the league’s 18 teams currently in hubs up and down the coast.

McGuire rips ‘ridiculous’ Grand Final tradition

With the fall of the Brisbane Broncos and the Titans and Cowboys struggling, the AFL is hosting their biggest game of the season at the right place at the right time.

The NRL has come under fire for refusing to play a grand final in Brisbane given Queensland’s allegiance to rugby league. But V’landys believes the state’s league fans may watch the AFL grand final but they won’t be invested.

“It’s not of concern to us, good luck to the Queensland Government,” he said.

“It’s a one-off situation. It’s not going to translate.

“It’s like feeding meat to a vegetarian. The vegetarian might try it for a few minutes but then goes back to being a vegetarian.”