Peter Facinelli Shows Off Post-Quarantine Body to Raise Awareness About Prostate Cancer

The ‘Twilight’ actor joins forces with officials at The Prostate Cancer Foundation and men’s customized underwear brand Nic Tailor for the new social media initiative.

Actor Peter Facinelli is stripping down to his underwear to raise awareness about prostate cancer.

The “Twilight” star has joined forces with officials at The Prostate Cancer Foundation and men’s customised underwear brand Nic Tailor for the new social media campaign, which encourages open discussion of prostate health.

The #NicTailorNoPants initiative calls on men to share photos of themselves in their underwear, and tag three other guy pals online to draw attention to the cause, the second most common type of the disease in men behind skin cancer, according to representatives at the American Cancer Society.

The actor reveals he didn’t hesitate to sign on for the campaign because the disease is something both his father and uncle battled.

“It’s not a comfortable conversation for men,” he tells People.com. “It’s a vulnerable thing to go to the doctor and check in on your prostate and have tests done, but it’s important…”

“As I’m getting older, I’m starting to think to myself that I need to get yearly checks. It’s not something you think about when you’re younger.”

“I’m hoping that this (campaign) sheds a light on it and saves some lives,” he adds.

Facinelli admits the timing of the campaign couldn’t have been better, because he had just shed 30 pounds (13.6 kilograms) during a health kick while in coronavirus isolation.

“Everything’s kind of shut down right now and I wanted to focus on myself,” he shares. “So I did a lot of meditating, a lot of reading and a lot of growing personally and just wanted to physically see if I could get as physically fit as I could.”

The 46-year-old insists he is now “physically in better shape than I’ve ever been” after cutting sugar and takeout food from his diet to avoid that “sluggish” feeling. “Now I feel leaner, I feel more cut, I feel I have a lot more energy,” he smiles.