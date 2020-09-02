Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs receive stunning Super Bowl rings

The face of the ring contains 234 diamonds which represents the 60 seasons played by the Chiefs, the 100 NFL seasons, the Chiefs’ 22 playoff appearances, their two Super Bowl titles and the 50 years between both titles.

One side of the ring includes the player’s name in gold, his number in diamonds and banners honoring the 1969 and 2019 championships. The other side includes the words “Chiefs Kingdom” and a Super Bowl LIV logo with the score of the game.

The inside of the band includes the scores of the Chiefs’ three postseason games and the player’s signature.

While the Super Bowl rings are stunning, that’s not the only ring that was presented on Tuesday. Mahomes proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Lynn Matthews, and that ring is gorgeous, too.