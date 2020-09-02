Paris Hilton Says She Was Strangled and Hit by Abusive Ex-Boyfriends

WENN

The hotel heiress regrets going to Provo boarding school in Utah as it led her to allow abusive people into her life and let them trample and take advantage of her.

–

Paris Hilton has opened up about her abusive relationships, revealing her time at a boarding school in Utah drew her to bully boy lovers.

Promoting her new YouTube series “This Is Paris“, the socialite and DJ tells People she has had five relationships with boyfriends who abused her.

“I was strangled, I was hit, I was grabbed aggressively. I put up with things no one should,” she tells the outlet.

“I had become so used to it (abusive behaviour) at Provo (Canyon boarding school), that it made me feel like it was normal. They (ex-boyfriends) all seemed like such nice guys and then the true colours would show. They’d get jealous, or defensive or try to control me. And there would come a point where they would become physically, verbally and emotionally abusive.”

“I didn’t really understand what love or relationships were. I thought that them getting so crazy meant that they were in love with me. Looking back, I can’t believe I let people treat me like that.”

Paris insists, had she gone to a better school, she would never have hooked up with Rick Salomon, who filmed the “1 Night in Paris” sex tape.

“I would never have let anyone into my life like (that),” she explains. “I met the worst person I could meet and if I hadn’t gone to Provo, I wouldn’t have entertained the thought of letting him into my life. Provo affected my future relationships.”

But Hilton insists she’s found true love and happiness with her current beau, entrepreneur Carter Reum, adding, “Before, I don’t think I was really ready for a good relationship, but I’ve learned so much and I’m so grateful to have found my perfect match.”

“This Is Paris” premieres on her YouTube channel on 14 September (20).