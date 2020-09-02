Paris Hilton On Past Abusive Relationships: “I Was Hit”

“I put up with things no one should.”
Paris Hilton is opening up about the cycle of abuse she’s faced in the past and how it impacted her romantic relationships.
In preparation for the upcoming release of her new YouTube documentary, This Is Paris, Paris spoke with People about the physical and emotional abuse she endured as a teen while attending Provo Canyon boarding school in Utah.
The 39-year-old entrepreneur hinted at her experience with childhood trauma in the This Is Paris trailer, admitting she never talked about it with anyone.
“I couldn’t tell you guys because every time I tried, I would get punished by them,” Paris said in the clip. “I still have nightmares about it…”
Now, Paris is detailing the domestic abuse that followed her into adulthood: “I went through multiple abusive relationships. I was strangled, I was hit, I was grabbed aggressively. I put up with things no one should.”
“I had become so used to [abusive behavior] at Provo, that it made me feel like it was normal.”
Paris told People that her relationships with the five ex-boyfriends who abused her all followed a similar pattern.
“They all seemed like such nice guys and then the true colors would show. They’d get jealous, or defensive, or try to control me. And there would come a point where they would become physically, verbally, and emotionally abusive.”
The former reality star went on to say her understanding of love and relationships became skewed.
Thankfully, Paris found a healthy way to address her past trauma head-on. In doing so, she was able to open her heart again to a man who makes her feel “safe” — entrepreneur Carter Reum.
“I feel so safe with him. Before, I don’t think I was really ready for a good relationship. But I’ve learned so much. And I’m so grateful to have found my perfect match.”
You can learn more about Paris in her full interview with People and by tuning into This Is Paris on YouTube when it premieres on Sept. 14.
