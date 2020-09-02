Panthers hire Bill Zito as new general manager

The Florida Panthers finally have found their next general manager.

Florida announced Wednesday that they’ve hired former Columbus Blue Jackets associate general manager Bill Zito as their next GM.

“I’m humbled and honored to accept the position of General Manager of the Florida Panthers,” said Zito. “My family and I want to thank Matt Caldwell and the Viola Family for their confidence in me for this opportunity with the Panthers. I believe in this organization and I am incredibly proud to be a part of it. Our team has great potential and I look forward to start working together in building something special in South Florida. I can’t wait to get to work.”

Zito, 55, has served as an executive for the Blue Jackets since 2013. He initially was an assistant general manager and then eventually took over the role of GM to the club’s AHL affiliate Cleveland Monsters. This past season, he was elevated to associate GM and senior vice president of hockey operations.

Replacing Dale Tallon, Zito will reunite with goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky and potentially help him settle in goal after a disastrous first season in Florida.

More reliable results in goal would be huge for the Panthers, but they also need to improve their defense and find a way to re-sign Mike Hoffman and Evgenii Dadonov.

Florida has not won a playoff series since 1996, which is the worst drought in the NHL, and Zito will be tasked with building a contender after seasons of disappointment in Sunrise.