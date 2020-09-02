pandemic: Pandemic may help global deal on taxing digital giants: German finance minister – Latest News

The pressure from the COVID-19 pandemic on government finances might help bring about a stalled international agreement on how to tax digital giants like Google, Amazon , Facebook , Apple or Microsoft, German Finance Minister Olaf Sholz said on Wednesday.

Scholz told the economic committee of the European Parliament via video-link he hoped a breakthrough in works on such a digital tax might happen in the coming months in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

The United States, home to the biggest digital companies, has so far blocked an international deal on taxing their revenues where they are generated.

