Option Care Health Selected as a Limited Distribution Provider of VILTEPSO™ (viltolarsen) Injection for Patients with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy in Patients Amenable to Exon 53 Skipping Therapy

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Option Care Health, Inc. (“Option Care Health”) (NASDAQ: OPCH), the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services, has been selected to participate in the limited distribution network of VILTEPSO™ (viltolarsen) for patients with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (“DMD”) who are amenable to exon 53 skipping therapy. Manufactured by NS Pharma, Inc., Viltepso is the first and only exon 53 skipping therapy to demonstrate an increase in dystrophin in patients as young as four years old.

Viltepso is among a growing number of chronic infusion therapies for neuromuscular disorders that Option Care Health is able to deliver to patients at home or in one of the company’s more than 125 ambulatory infusion suites across the country.

“NS Pharma selected Option Care Health as an option to distribute and administer Viltepso, which offers hope to patients with this devastating disease and their caregivers, because of our reputation of providing extraordinary care,” said Matt Deans, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Option Care Health. “Our demonstrated track record of collaboration with manufacturers to extend infusion services for new therapies to alternate treatment sites, coupled with our personalized clinical care, leads to better outcomes and higher patient satisfaction.”

DMD is an inherited progressive neurological disorder that primarily affects boys because it is located on the X chromosome (male gene). It is caused by genetic mutations that prevent the production of dystrophin, a key protein for supporting muscle health. Symptoms appear as early as two years of age and typically progresses to cardiac and respiratory muscle problems beginning in the patient’s teenage years, leading to serious, life-threatening complications.

Increasing dystrophin as much and as early as possible has become a key goal in the treatment of DMD. Viltepso received an Accelerated Approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) based on an increase in dystrophin in patients with DMD who are amenable to exon 53 skipping therapy; exon 53 skipping is applicable in about 8% of the DMD population.

“We chose to include Option Care Health in our distribution network because of its commitment to providing excellent clinical care and national footprint,” said Gardner Gendron, Chief Commercial Officer at NS Pharma. “Its expertise in providing infusions for complex neuromuscular conditions, broad access to insurance networks and service in all 50 states give us the confidence that our patients will be able to receive Viltepso.”

The recommended dosage of Viltepso is 80mg/kg of body administered intravenously over 60 minutes once weekly by Option Care Health nurses specially trained on the disease and therapy. Option Care Health works closely with providers to develop customized patient care plans and provide regular treatment updates. Patients receive extensive education and can reach experienced clinicians 24/7/365 if they have questions or need support.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health is the nation’s largest independent provider of home and alternate site infusion services. With over 5,000 teammates, including approximately 2,900 clinicians, we work compassionately to elevate standards of care for patients with acute and chronic conditions in all 50 states. Through our clinical leadership, expertise and national scale, Option Care Health is re-imagining the infusion care experience for patients, customers and employees. To learn more, please visit our website at OptionCareHealth.com .

About NS Pharma, Inc.

NS Pharma, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. For more information, please visit http://www.nspharma.com. NS Pharma and Viltepso are registered trademarks of the Nippon Shinyaku group of companies.

Forward-Looking Statements – Safe Harbor

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we may make regarding future revenues, future earnings, regulatory developments, market developments, new products and growth strategies, integration activities and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial conditions.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; (ii) changes in market conditions and receptivity to our services and offerings; (iii) results of litigation; and (iv) the loss of one or more key payers; and (v) the spread and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our SEC reports, including, but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

