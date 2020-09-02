OnePlus could have four or five new phones in the pipeline

In a slew of new leaks, it looks like OnePlus might be preparing up to five unique devices to release sometime in the near future.
So far, we’ve reported on a leak codenamed ‘Clover’ and a leaked render of the OnePlus 8T. Now, reports from other publications are stating that there are other phones with the codenames ‘Billie,’ ‘Lemonade’ and ‘Bengal.’
It’s unlikely that all of these phones are going to reach the Canadian market, but as OnePlus snuggles closer to Chinese phone giants Realme and Oppo, it might make sense for it to expand to even more parts of the world with a broader range of devices.
Based on Android Central‘s report, it’s assumed that Bille is going to be the next version of the Nord since it has a mid-range Snapdragon 690 chipset. If this is a new version of the Nord, it’s expected to come to Canada.
Clover has a Snapdragon 460, and the OnePlus 8T (codenamed Kebab) is supposed to be rocking the snapdragon 865.
Nothing besides the codenames are known regarding Bengal and Lemonade, so they might not be coming out until next year or later.
It’s hard to pin down what exactly OnePlus is trying to do now, but it seems like the company is going to start expanding more into the budget and mid-range market since its crusade into the flagship market hasn’t been met with much fanfare.
It seems like a smarter move for the company to sell moderately priced phones in Canada since it’s unable to subsidize them through a carrier.
Source: Android Central