NRL news | Dragons new coach, Anthony Griffin to tout signing of James Maloney as ‘carrot’

Anthony Griffin is set to dangle match-winning pivot James Maloney as a ‘carrot’ to the Dragons in his bid to get the coaching job at the club next year.

With the Dragons looking to offload million-dollar halfback Ben Hunt at the end of the season, the club will be in the market for a playmaker.

Maloney, currently in the first year of a three-year contract with French club Catalans, is enjoying life in Europe.

But the global pandemic has put the future of Super League in considerable doubt, with players destined to be handed pay cuts and some clubs likely to fold.

Former Broncos and Panthers coach Anthony Griffin, a leading contender for the Dragons job. (Getty)

Griffin and Maloney worked well together at Penrith in 2018 and the much-travelled 34-year-old may consider moving back to Australia to finish his career if Catalans are in danger of collapsing.

Griffin is involved in a battle with caretaker coach Dean Young and Knights assistant coach David Furner for the Dragons job.

While Griffin has copped some criticism in recent days, being able to land the prized signature of Maloney – a renowned winner – would boost his stocks considerably.