Notre Dame-Wake Forest relocated to Truist Field with no fans

Notre Dame won’t face Wake Forest at Bank of America Stadium, home of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, on Sept. 26, after all.

Wake Forest confirmed via a school statement on Wednesday that the contest has been relocated to Truist Field, the Demon Deacons’ home venue. Fans won’t be permitted when Wake Forest hosts Clemson on Sept. 12 or when the Demon Deacons play the Fighting Irish later in the month due to concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We will be ready to welcome fans back to Truist Field and our other venues as soon as NC DHHS guidance allows,” athletics director John Currie told the Wake Forest website. “We encourage all fans to continue to wear masks and practice social distancing to help reduce the threat of COVID-19.”

Fans who held tickets for this contest can turn all or a portion of the purchase into a contribution, request a full refund, or roll the funds over toward a credit for the 2021 season.

On Monday, the Panthers announced that at least the club’s Week 1 home game against the Las Vegas Raiders will occur behind closed doors and without spectators.