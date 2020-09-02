NFL’s best active players by jersey number, from 1 to 99

What’s in a number? NFL players take pride in the digits they wear on their jerseys. Those numbers represent them as much as their last names do, and players are associated with them forever.

But of the league’s current players, who is the best at each number? Some, such as No. 12 and No. 99, present epic competitions. Others used to have few viable contenders until players started wearing non-traditional numbers for their positions.

From 1 to 99, here’s who Sporting News jersey-backs most for the 2020 season.

MORE: Ranking all 30 NFL stadiums for 2020