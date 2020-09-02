NFL’s best active players by jersey number, from 1 to 99

What’s in a number? NFL players take pride in the digits they wear on their jerseys. Those numbers represent them as much as their last names do, and players are associated with them forever.
But of the league’s current players, who is the best at each number? Some, such as No. 12 and No. 99, present epic competitions. Others used to have few viable contenders until players started wearing non-traditional numbers for their positions.
From 1 to 99, here’s who Sporting News jersey-backs most for the 2020 season.
It took another Heisman-winning special No. 1 overall pick to knock out another, Cam Newton.
Ryan remains the deuce who’s second to none.
He is a lot more expensive in that trey now than he used to be.
Watson gets the slight edge over that other big-time QB in Texas, Dak Prescott of Big D.
Bridgewater went an appropriate5-0 as a Saint and now he’s trying to bring five alive in Carolina.
We respect the heck out of Rams punter Johnny Hekker, but we still had to give six to Baker.
This soon will be a lucky number in the Hall of Fame.
The MVP is the new royalty in purple as the greatest eight of them all.
They say has some mystical mathematical properties — like Brees’ healthy career stats.
On a scale of 1-10, Nuk remains burning hot as the game’s best wideout.
He adds up to Matt Ryan’s number as the Falcons QB’s elite go-to guy.
Brady has that GOAT feeling again in Tampa Bay to jump ahead of that elite guy in Green Bay.
Two first names aren’t unlucky, either — that only makes him more special.
Thanks to Brady snatching his number to throw to him, Godwin gets to rule this number after his breakout.
Let’s hope he has at least 15 more years like 2018 and 2019.
Lockett takes over this sweet one from Rams rival Jared Goff.
With Philip Rivers in decline, there was no choice but to go to the elite receiver for Aaron Rodgers.
Kupp ends the long run of A.J. Green at this number, just edging fellow rising wideout Calvin Ridley.
Hanging with him, he’s a pretty good choice for the last of our teen titans.
We can bet two Jacksons that he thinks he’s the best 20 since Ed Reed.
The only top back who can hit blackjack on every run.
There are a lot of roman numerals in Run CMC, but he’s more the Greek god of this figure.
It’s hard to pull off wearing this number north of Chicago, but here it belongs to a hot young corner in the same division.
You can double a departed Brady and get a Patriot the team can’t do without now.
Sherman regains this cornerback-friendly honor over Chris Harris Jr.
He’s ready to run healthier for a big Year 3, a year aftertaking this from fellow New York back Le’Veon Bell.
With Malcolm Jenkins out of the league, White gets to take over this pristine number.
Jacobs takesthis away from another talented young back, Joe Mixon.
Hooker takes over for a safety now looking for a home, Earl Thomas.
With Todd Gurley out of Los Angeles and fading, the leaping Ekeler deserves to take thirty.
With David Johnson out of the NFC West and Byron Jones switching humbers, it’s time for some extra Mostert with all these flavors.
With Eric Weddle retiring, it’s time for another big-time playmaking safety to own this again.
Flight No. 33 now taking off toward ball carriers … in the supersonic city.
Rex is in effect with the Sweetness number.
Get on the bus with Gus in the Baltimore backfield.
Let’s go to Baltimore again for another thumper, this time on the other side of the ball.
Can you Diggs that the new Seahawkis the new best here?
Still solid after all theseyears back in Green Bay, he joins Alexander on the list.
He’s a strong 20-something-year-old to end the 30-somethings.
Whyte looks like he might make the Steelers again because of his speed.
The top running backs can also be top-41 hits.
It’s about time the fullbacks got some love again.
His numbers and names are not all the same.
Humphrey continues to make it a Ravens-heavy list.
He remains Atlanta’s favorite defensive number.
Long snappers for the win. Harris gets them on the board in the 40s as usual.
He’s the crown Jewell of this number with not much out there except a few more linebackers.
An edge-rusher worthy of his Dupree distinction.
The first-rounder still has a lot of room to improve.
He had to give Bobby Wagner a little company on the second level (see four numbers later).
There’s no secret life for this top inside blocker.
Second team, same dominance, every week of every year.
Herbie the Love Bug would be proud of what he does as a blocker.
How cool is it for him to be right in the middle of this list, too?
Sometimes he seems like he’s driving faster than 55 off the edge.
No one will ever wear this number as well as LT did, but Indyis where it’s at now.
He has a big variety of ways he can make plays, too.
He might actually like being called Von Cinco Ocho.
With Luke Kuechlytaking his force into retirement, he allows Mercilus to have this number.
Five times the departed Brady equals the guy who used to givehim the ball.
He was an easy snap decision in front of Derek Carr.
He was an even easier snap decision in front of Carson Wentz.
The 60s seem to be a real center of attention for this list.
When you’re 64, you’re needed to get Baker the ball.
Leave it to Lane to stop the center run with some tackle love.
He gets his kicks by opening big running lanes.
Pugh is a huge asset for Arizonaand replaces Daniel Kilgore on this list.
Decker is one big dude (6-7) worthy of this big number in front of Matthew Stafford.
More Gronk means more Gronk jokes with this number, so we just made another one.
He could certainly play for those great Dallas teams of the ‘70s, too.
Patrick Mahomes is thrilled he can always count on this number.
Drew Brees is thrilled he can always count on this number.
As Marshal Yanda hangs it up, the door opens for the Bengals’ young tackle.
With Joe Staley retiring, this was a no-brainer for Castonzo, who decided not to yet.
There’s a new Scherff in 75 town to edge Joel Bitonio.
He has that Spirit of 76, yes he does, to help Russell Wilson stay upright.
Call him the Ray Bourque or Paul Coffey of the NFL.
Conklin carries his heavy blocking weight from Nashville to Cleveland.
With Brandon Brooks not playing in Philly, it made sense to pick Stanley in Baltimore.
The prolfiic one is a radically awesome way to start the 80s.
Hooper keeps Cleveland rockingon this list, moving over from Atlanta.
With Delanie Walker retiring, Crowder stands out among the crowd here.
Waller is a total baller at tight end, enough to edge Bengals slot ace Tyler Boyd.
With no Antonio Brown, it’s time to turn to a promising young tight end.
His old-school blocking and receiving takes us back to the future.
Make that two elite tight ends cracking the list back-to-back.
That’s three elite tight ends in a row, and Kelce finally gets to replace Gronk here with Gronk back.
Whoa. Four elite tight ends in a row. This position is suddenly loaded.
Mind. Blown. Andrews closes this amazing run.
J.J. couldn’t quite make it at 99, but T.J. carries the torch over Jadeveon Clowney.
Philly’s defensive line has strength in numbers, too.
He is marching to some big numbers as a pass rusher.
He’s still Calais after all these years, and Baltimore also looks great on him.
Consider him the Airness of New Orleans’ defense.
Kansas City gets on the board one last time here.
Like Khail Mack, he has found a happy new home in sweet home Chicago.
This is a loaded number, so much so that Nick had to beat out his brother Joey.
He’s a rising young pass rusher to the Maxx.
He is the only dominant defensive force who make can J.J. Watt settle for second.