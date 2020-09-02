NFL Star Patrick Mahomes Engaged to Longtime GF Following Romantic Proposal

Instagram

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback takes to Instagram Stories to show off Brittany Lynne Matthews’ engagement ring that features an enormous emerald diamond.

–

Congratulations are in order for Patrick Mahomes and his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Lynne Matthews. The couple has officially upgraded the status of their relationship after the athlete got down on one knee and proposed to the 25-year-old girl at Arrowhead Stadium on Tuesday, September 1.

Brittany shared the happy news through Instagram Stories, sharing a photo that showed what appeared to be one of the suites inside the stadium. The suite was filled with candles, flowers and a glowing sign that read, “Will You Marry Me?” She wrote in the caption of the post, “This happened today,” along with heart-eyes and crying emoticons.

Patrick, on the other hand, posted on his own account a photo of his new fiancee flaunting the engagement ring that he got for her. “Ring SZN,” so the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback said alongside the photo, which showed an enormous emerald diamond featured on the band.

<br />

Some people have since congratulated the couple on their engagement. “my favorite couple is engaged finally! i’m way too excited for this,” an individual said. “I’m so happy for @PatrickMahomes and @brittanylynne8 Congratulations to this amazing power couple. I feel like my dreams have come true. No joke, I check often just waiting for Mahomes to pop the question. Ya’ll are the new royal couple!” one other wrote.

Patrick and Brittany have been dating since high school. Back when they first started dating, Patrick was still playing safety on the football team.

Besides his engagement, Patrick had another thing to celebrate. On the same day as his engagement, his team, City Chiefs, received their Super Bowl LIV championship rings. The team’s coach, Andy Reid, recently revealed what he would do with the ring. “You wear it for special occasions,” he said. “Or if you want a free cheeseburger, you just point right there and show ’em that ring and you might get one.”