Neymar Allegedly Tests Positive for Covid-19 After Partying in Ibiza

The Paris Saint-Germain soccer superstar has allegedly contracted the deadly virus after he was partying on a yacht with teammates Angel Di Maria and Leo Paredes in Ibiza.

Soccer superstar Neymar has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 after a break in Ibiza.

Officials at French club Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed three players are sick, but would not name names.

However, sources tell media outlet L’Equipe and ESPN the 28-year-old Brazilian superstar is one of the players who tested positive.

He was spotted partying with his PSG teammates Angel Di Maria and Leo Paredes on a yacht in Ibiza after the team’s UEFA Champions League final defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich.

Di Maria and Paredes are the other two players who have tested positive, according to ESPN.