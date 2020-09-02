New movies, TV shows on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime in September 2020

With Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” marking the belated return of the summer blockbuster season, along with other new releases like “The New Mutants,” movie theaters are finally offering some competition to at-home streamers like Netflix, Amazon, and Hulu during the coronavirus pandemic.

That said, many people are continuing to avoid movie theaters, and the streaming giants will make that easy to do with a number of new releases and old favorites coming this month.

Here’s the full list of new movies and TV shows arriving on the three platforms, as well as our must-watch picks from each.

Hulu

Movies

Top pick: “Babyteeth”

Eliza Scanlen, who held her own in the deep ensemble cast of “Little Women,” plays an ill teenager who falls for a low-level drug dealer, much to her parents’ frustration. Anchored by strong performances and a refusal to play to audience expectation, “Babyteeth” took home several awards at the Venice Film Festival. It will be free to stream for Hulu subscribers starting Sept. 18.

TV Shows/Specials

Top TV pick: “PEN15”: Complete Season 2

Much like Bo Burnham’s coming-of-age film “Eighth Grade,” Hulu’s “PEN15” gives viewers a taste of what middle school was really like, pimples and all. Actresses Maya Erskine (“Wine Country”) and Scituate native Anna Konkle (“Rosewood”) play fictionalized versions of their 13-year-old selves in middle school in the early 2000s. Once you get through the instant laughs of watching two thirtysomething women play middle schoolers opposite the rest of the age-appropriate cast, you’ll be struck by how natural (and funny) their performances are — leaving you feeling genuine empathy when a cruel boy plays a trick on a fully grown woman, for example. Season two of the series, which is executive produced by Lonely Island trio Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone, arrives on Sept. 18.

Netflix

Movies

Top pick: “I’m Thinking of Ending Things”

As Christopher Nolan looks to draw viewers with his -twisting “Tenet” this weekend, Netflix will debut a new movie from another creative known for his head-spinning works. Charlie Kaufman is best known for writing postmodern, meta films like “Being John Malkovich” (where people discover a portal into the head of actor John Malkovich), “Adaptation” (where Nicolas Cage plays both Kaufman and his fictional twin brother, Donald, as they try to adapt an article into a movie), and “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” (where an estranged couple uses a new technology to erase all memories they have of each other). His newest, “I’m Thinking of Ending Things,” is a genre film in which a woman (Jessie Buckley, “Judy”) who is considering breaking up with her boyfriend (Jesse Plemons, “Fargo”) as they go to visit his parents, played by Toni Collette (“Hereditary”) and David Thewlis (“Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban”). What follows is a deeply morose consideration of the self-helped along with heavy doses of magical realism and -hopping.

TV Shows/Specials

Top pick: “The Good Place”: Season 4

If you’ve been waiting to watch “The Good Place” until the whole series arrived on Netflix, your is now. The NBC series, which concluded in January 2020 with its fourth season, stars Kristen Bell (“Veronica Mars”) as Eleanor, a comically flawed woman who mistakenly ends up in the “Good Place,” the show’s analogue for heaven. During season one, she bonds with other Good Place residents who don’t seem to quite fit in, including the cerebral, indecisive Chidi (William Jackson Harper, “Midsommar”), the fame-hound Tahani (Jameela Jamil, “How to Build A Girl”), and the Jacksonville dirtball Jason (Manny Jacinto, “The Good Doctor”) under the watchful eye of Good Place architect Michael (Ted Danson, “Cheers”). To keep things spoiler-free for those who haven’t watched the show at all, we’ll simply say that not everything in the Good Place is as it seems. But with Mike Schur (“Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) at the helm, the laughs are continuous.

Amazon Prime

Movies

Top Pick: “Judy”

Renée Zellweger rightfully took home the 2019 Oscar for her take on Judy Garland in “Judy,” which follows the legendary actress at the tail-end of her career. Zellweger (“Bridget Jones’ Diary”) doesn’t shy away from the ugly truth of Garland’s final months, showing how the impulsive, needy, and unreliable screen star was left penniless and utterly broken by the Hollywood studio system that chewed her up and spit her out as a teenager. “Judy” dances onto both Amazon and Hulu on Sept. 25.

TV Series/Specials

Top pick: “The Boys”: Season 2

In a relatively light month for Amazon’s TV offerings, the standout for September is “The Boys,” Amazon’s inverted take on the superhero series. The Boys are a team of vigilantes led by Butcher (Karl Urban, “Star Trek”) who work together to combat super-powered individuals (The Supes) who have started to abuse their powers. Season 2 finds The Boys being hunted by The Supes with their fearless leader Butcher nowhere to be found.

