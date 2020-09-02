Netflix, Russia’s NMG group team up for fully Russian service By

© . FILE PHOTO: Small toy figures are seen in front of diplayed Netflix logo



MOSCOW () – Streaming giant Netflix (NASDAQ:) and Russia’s National Media Group (NMG) have set up a partnership to run the U.S. group’s Russian service, they said on Wednesday.

Netflix’s international version has been available in Russia since 2015. NMG is a leading private media holding in the country.

Starting from mid-October, Netflix’s service in Russia will be available with local payments options, Russian subtitles and local films, a Netflix representative told .

National Media Group will become the operator of Netflix service in Russia, Olga Plaskina, NMG chief executive, said in a statement.