‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Star Whitney Way Thore Insists on Calling Herself ‘Fat’ Despite Criticism

In a lengthy message on her Instagram post, the 36-year-old reality TV star explains why ‘it’s actually insulting to insist that a fat person who has identified as fat actually isn’t fat.’

Whitney Way Thore is adamant in labeling herself “fat.” After many voiced their disapproval over her use of the particular term to describe herself, the “My Big Fat Fabulous Life” star took to social media to explain the reason why she found it insulting to say otherwise.

“A few days ago I posted a pic from the ’80s and said I wanted the swimsuit I was wearing in a ‘size fat’ and I got so many comments that I didn’t expect, so here’s just a little reminder that,” the 36-year-old addressed the issue through a lengthy Instagram post on Tuesday, September 1. The photo itself saw her in a black bikini with several screenshots of the comments she received.

In the post, Whitney went on to explain why she believes people should not tell her to avoid using the word. “It’s actually insulting to insist that a fat person who has identified as fat actually isn’t fat,” she pointed out. “If you try to convince me otherwise, you’re simply reinforcing the notion that being fat is bad and not making any damn sense because I am obviously fat.”

Sending a powerful message about body acceptance, the TV personality reasoned, “telling a fat person some variation of, ‘You’re not fat; you’re beautiful!/funny!/smart!/successful!’ means that you have not reconciled that a person can simultaneously be fat and possess good qualities and be likable…and that’s a problem for you to work out, not fat people.”

Whitney further reminded her followers that “it’s disrespectful to tell someone that the way they identify is wrong.” She went on arguing, “I personally cringe myself into the ether over words like ‘fluffy,’ ‘chunky,’ etc. I don’t need to distance myself from the word fat. I don’t need a euphemism. If it makes you uncomfortable, again, that’s on you, not me.”

Claiming to have gone through “a long journey of acceptance in using the word fat,” the ex-fiancee of Chase Severino said she had finally made peace with the notion. “Short, brunette, and white are also adjectives I use to describe me and none are good or bad, they just are,” she pointed out before encouraging others to “let fat people call themselves fat and recognize it isn’t a put-down.”

Whitney found herself being advised to stop using “such a mean word” after sharing a throwback photo of her younger self wearing a rainbow swimsuit with an animal print pattern. Along with the August 27 post, she lightheartedly poked fun at herself by writing in the caption, “Bringing you high fashion since 1988. But seriously, can I get this suit in size fat?”