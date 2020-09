Marcus Morris was ejected from Game 6 between the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks on Sunday for a hard foul on Luka Doncic, and the play also resulted in a fine.

The NBA announced on Wednesday that Morris has been fined $35,000 for “recklessly striking” Doncic. The league also took into consideration that Morris has been disciplined for on-court altercations in the past.