Meet the Full Cast of ‘DWTS’ Season 29

Joining the upcoming season of the ABC show are ‘Tiger King’ star Carole Baskin, ‘The Real’ co-host Jeannie Mai, ‘Jessie’ Skai Jackson and previously-announced AJ McLean and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

“Dancing with the Stars” has finally revealed its cast line-up for upcoming season 29. Announced in the Wednesday, September 2 episode of “Good Morning America“, the 15 celebrity contestants that will compete for the coveted mirror ball include “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness” star Carole Baskin, “Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause, and former NBA star Charles Oakley.

Also joining them in the cast are “The Real” co-host Jeannie Mai, rapper Nelly, actress Anne Heche, “Cheer” star Monica Aldama, Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir and former NFL star Vernon Davis. “One Day at a Time” actress Justina Machado, “Desperate Housewives” alum Jesse Metcalfe, “Jessie” star Skai Jackson and “Catfish: The TV Show” cast member Nev Schulman are also dancing their way to the ball room.

Rounding out the cast of the new season, which will be hosted by Tyra Banks, are previously-announced Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and “The Bachelorette” alum Kaitlyn Bristowe. Meanwhile, Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli will reprise their roles as the judges.

As for the pro-dancers, this season will feature Jenna Johnson, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Emma Slater, Pasha Pashkov, Artem Chigvintsev, Brandon Armstrong, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd, Gleb Savchenko. Reigning Alan Bersten, newcomer Britt Stewart and first-time pro Danielle Karagach will also help guide the cast members.

“We felt it was important to have a very relevant cast, to feel like people that we’re talking about now,” co-executive producer Deena Katz tells USA TODAY. Even if there are no controversy magnets like Bristol Palin or last year’s Sean Spicer, President Trump’s first press secretary, “We have a lot of people that are on current television shows and in the news. There’s a little more sense of timeliness.”

It was also revealed that the forthcoming season would not feature studio audience due to COVID-19 pandemic. Of the new host, who replaces longtime co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, . Llinares said, “Tyra is going to bring a new energy to the show. She’s a fan and I think she will bring a real warmth and compassion to the couples.”

“Dancing with the Stars” will return on Monday, September 14 at 8 P.M. on ABC.