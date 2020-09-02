Matthew Lloyd suggests Zac Williams could be the perfect fit next to Patrick Cripps at Carlton

Essendon great Matthew Lloyd has suggested that an increased midfield role could mean GWS Giants star Zac Williams could be the perfect fit at Carlton.

An impending cap squeeze at the Giants after re-signing captain Stephen Coniglio to a lengthy extension, along with a likely extension to star forward Jeremy Cameron means that the club could be forced to choose between Williams and midfielder Josh Kelly, who could be a free agent at the end of 2021.

While Giants coach Leon Cameron has spoken of his admiration for Williams in recent weeks, Lloyd suggested that the 25-year-old was still the most likely big name to depart.

“I think Williams is still a chance to move on, and I think that he might see opportunities at another club to be an inside midfielder that he wants to be, not a half-back flanker,” he told Nine’s Footy Classified.

Lloyd says Carlton is ‘dead keen’ on Williams (R) (Getty)

Lloyd added that the Blues would be the most logical fit for Williams, given the club’s need to give co-captain Patrick Cripps some midfield assistance.

“I think he would be speaking to them, Carlton are dead keen on him, and saying, ‘Okay, I can be the man to help Patrick Cripps’ and go in and be the strong A-grade midfielder like he was in the prelim when he was the best player for the Giants,” he said.

“I like Josh Kelly more as a player, but Carlton have got to look at who can go inside and be the player to support Patrick Cripps.

“If Williams can do it moreso (than Kelly), he should be the player they go for because they’ve got Sam Walsh on the outside, they don’t need another outside player.”