Marcus Morris fined $35K for ‘recklessly striking’ Luka Doncic

The NBA is sending a clear message to Clippers forward Marcus Morris ahead of Los Angeles’ second-round matchup against the Denver Nuggets.
According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Morris has been fined $35,000 for “recklessly striking” Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic in Game 6 of their first-round series.
Morris was ejected in Game 6 after committing a flagrant foul 2 against Doncic.
Doncic was driving to the hoop with 1:07 remaining in the first quarter when Morris swiped and smacked him in the side of the head, causing Doncic to hit the floor. As Morris glared toward the 21-year-old, Doncic stood up to confront the Clippers veteran before teammates pulled the two away from each other.
Morris also went after Doncic in Game 5 — it looked like Morris deliberately stepped on Doncic’s left ankle area, the same ankle that he twisted earlier in the series. Doncic brushed it off, saying that he hoped it wasn’t intentional.
Doncic discussed his heated altercations with Morris after Dallas’ series-ending Game 6 loss and simply said he doesn’t want to deal with players like the Clippers forward.
While the altercations were frustrating for Doncic, he managed to put up some pretty impressive numbers in his first playoff series … so it clearly didn’t bother him too much. Doncic averaged 31 points, 9.8 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game, all while dealing with a roughed-up ankle.
