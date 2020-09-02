Manushi Chhillar asks people take their nutrition more seriously

Manushi Chhilar’s journey so far has been nothing short of a dream. After securing the Miss World title, she gained immense popularity across the country and also bagged her first film. And now, the young sensation has kickstarted a campaign promoting the importance of eating right.

On National Nutrition Week, Manushi Chhillar shared a video with the aim to raise awareness about eating right. In the video, Manushi spoke about her past struggles in ensuring her body gets correct nutrition and how she overcame them. Manushi’s caption for the video read, “There are a few things that I’m deeply passionate about and health and nutrition is definitely on top of that chart. Proper nutrition has manifold health benefits. I intend to tell as many people as possible, about the positives one can unlock by eating right. So let’s get to it. 🙂 #NationalNutritionWeek.” Take a look at the video below.











Now, this definitely seems to be a great move and we hope that people follow her advice by taking their health and nutrition more seriously.