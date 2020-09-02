Man arrested in fatal North Attleboro hit-and-run

Police arrested a 31-year-old man from Rhode Island Tuesday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in North Attleboro Sunday afternoon, police said. Thomas Roy, of Pawtucket, is being held in Rhode Island on a fugitive-from-justice charge in connection with the incident, which occurred at 1:36 p.m. in the area of 107 Adamsdale Road, police said.

A man and woman, who were both struck, were transported to a hospital, where the man, who was from Attleboro, later died, North Attleboro police said in a statement. The woman, who is from Pawtucket, was released from the hospital, police said.

Police did not identify the victims, but Norwood resident Marion O’Neill said Tuesday night that they were her younger brother, 62-year-old Paul Re, and his girlfriend.