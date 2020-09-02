Man accused of stealing hand sanitiser and face masks from western Sydney factory

A man has allegedly used a forklift to steal $7000 worth of hand sanitiser and face masks from a factory in Sydney’s west.

Business owner John-Carols El Khouri labelled the thief a “scumbag”.

The man is accused of using a forklift to load two pallets of boxes into his 4WD. (Nine News)

“I’m pretty upset because everyone’s doing it tough during these times,” he said.

“We’ve brought these products in to offset the losses that we’ve copped because of the pandemic.”

Police allege the man broke into the warehouse on Rowood Road, in Prospect, at 1.45pm yesterday.

While inside, he is accused of using a forklift to load two pallets of boxes into a Toyota Land Cruiser.

A man has allegedly stolen $7000 worth of hand sanitiser from a western Sydney factory. (Nine News)

A man is accused of stealing hand sanitiser and face masks from a factory in Prospect. (Nine News)

The pallets contained 1350 bottles of sanitiser and face masks valued at $7000.

Following investigations, detectives from Blacktown police searched a house in Cranebook and found the sanitiser and masks in the garage.

A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged with break and enter, and owner not disclose identity of driver.

Australia is officially in a recession. In 2020 do you personally feel: