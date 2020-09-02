Man accused of stealing hand sanitiser and face masks from western Sydney factory

A man has allegedly used a forklift to steal $7000 worth of hand sanitiser and face masks from a factory in Sydney’s west.
Business owner John-Carols El Khouri labelled the thief a “scumbag”.
“I’m pretty upset because everyone’s doing it tough during these times,” he said.
“We’ve brought these products in to offset the losses that we’ve copped because of the pandemic.”
Police allege the man broke into the warehouse on Rowood Road, in Prospect, at 1.45pm yesterday.
While inside, he is accused of using a forklift to load two pallets of boxes into a Toyota Land Cruiser.
The pallets contained 1350 bottles of sanitiser and face masks valued at $7000.
Following investigations, detectives from Blacktown police searched a house in Cranebook and found the sanitiser and masks in the garage.
A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged with break and enter, and owner not disclose identity of driver.
Australia is officially in a recession. In 2020 do you personally feel:
He’s due to face Penrith local court later this month.