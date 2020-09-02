Madhuri Dixit has the perfect solution for your sweet tooth cravings

Madhuri Dixit is nothing short of an icon for Hindi cinema. The actress has been ruling the hearts of cinema lovers for decades now through her stunning on screen presence and her brilliant moves. Recently, the diva started her very own Youtube channel giving us an inside glimpse of her life.

Yesterday, Madhuri shared a video on the occasion of Ganpati Visarjan in which she taught her subscribers how to make Ukadiche Modak, a recipe that is being used in her family for generations. Take a look at the video below.

Well those modaks look mouth watering to say the least and we can’t wait to try out these at home. What about you?