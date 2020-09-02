Lightning now favored to win Stanley Cup

The Tampa Bay Lightning have been among the best teams in hockey for the past six years. Will they finally bring the Stanley Cup home?

According to BetOnline.ag, the Bolts have the best odds to win the Stanley Cup now at +175. The updated odds come after Tampa Bay defeated the Boston Bruins in five games to move on to the Eastern Conference Final.

What’s more impressive about the Lightning is the fact that they’ve managed to conquer their opponents without captain Steven Stamkos, who is out indefinitely with an injury. Tampa Bay also defeated Boston in Game 5 without the services of Nikita Kucherov for a long duration of the game.

Of the remaining teams, here is how the odds stack up:

Tampa Bay Lightning +175

Vegas Golden Knights +200

New York Islanders +675

Dallas Stars +800

Colorado Avalanche +900

Philadelphia Flyers +1400

Vancouver Canucks +4000

If the Lightning win the Cup this season, it would be their first title since the 2003-04 season. That team included the likes of Martin St. Louis, Brad Richards, Vincent Lecavalier, Dave Andreychuk, Ruslan Fedotenko and Dan Boyle.

This current Lightning team arguably is better than the one that won the Cup years ago. Tampa was able to fill roster holes at the trade deadline by adding a few key players, including Blake Coleman, who has been tremendous thus far for the team.