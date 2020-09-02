Letitia Wright’s Tribute To Chadwick Boseman

“I thought we had more time, and many more years to come.”
Letitia Wright is honoring her onscreen brother, the late Chadwick Boseman. The actor who played Shuri, T’Challa’s sister in Black Panther, has shared a beautiful spoken word poem about her gifted costar.
In a video posted to Instagram, Letitia delivered a moving tribute to Chadwick, who tragically passed away on Aug. 28, after a four-year battle with colon cancer.
She reflected on the moment she learned that Chadwick died, saying, “It is written, there is nothing new under the sun. But the sun stood still that morning, refusing to shine. Dark clouds surrounding, confusion setting in. Tears flowing, rivers so deep.”
“I didn’t know this is what I was waking up to, my brother, an angel on earth, departed.”
Like her costar Danai Gurira, Letitia talked about how special Chadwick was: “A soul so beautiful, when you walked into a room, there was calm. You always moved with grace and ease. Every time I saw you, the world would be a better place.”
“Words can’t describe how I feel, how we all feel, that losing you was forced upon us, to accept this as a new reality. I wish I got to say goodbye.”
Echoing Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, she referenced how private Chadwick was about his diagnosis: “I messaged you a couple times, but I thought you were just busy. I didn’t know you were dealing with so much.”
“But now, my heart is broken. Searching for old messages of exchange, cards filled with your handwriting and memories of you holding my hand as if it was for eternity.”
“I thought we had more time, and many more years to come, for more laughter and more moments of me picking on you on set. Leaning my head on your shoulders in the front room, as Ryan gave us notes.”
“I thought this would be forever. This hurts. I’m trusting God to heal all wounds. It is also written that all things are made new. There is light in the darkness. Streams of living water flow, giving new life.”
“And all that’s left now is for us to allow all the seeds that you have planted on the earth to grow, to blossom, to become even more beautiful,” she finished. “You’re forever in my heart.”
With his incredible talent, inspiring spirit, and generosity, Chadwick Boseman will continue to hold a place in countless hearts. As Letitia tweeted on Aug. 30, “This hurts. Really hurts.”
