Lance Gross Schedules Colonoscopy Following Chadwick Boseman’s Passing

WENN

The ‘Our Family Wedding’ actor insinuates that the late ‘Black Panther’ star inspired him to do so following his death at 43 colon cancer which he quietly battled for 4 years.

–

Chadwick Boseman‘s passing from colon cancer earlier this week affected Lance Gross greatly. During his recent appearance on Fox Soul’s “Cocktails with Queens”, the “Our Family Wedding” star shared that he was inspired to schedule a colonoscopy.

“I scheduled my colonoscopy appointment with my doctor today. It’s crazy because black men–it’s really important to stay on top of your health,” he said in the episode. “I told him that I wanted to do a colonoscopy and he said, ‘How old are you?’ I said, ’39.’ He said, ‘We don’t worry about that until you’re 45.’ ”

However, Lance insisted that it was up to one’s self whether or not they want to worry about their own health. “I was like, ‘OK, you don’t worry about that. But I worry about that.”

<br />

Chadwick died at 43 after quietly battling colon cancer for 4 years. “A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” the “Black Panther” star’s family said in a statement on Friday, August 30. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more- all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther.”

In the wake of his passing, Netflix has scrapped a preview event for his final film “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, which was set to take place on Monday, August 31. Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos said of the late actor after the event cancellation, “Chadwick was a superhero on screen and in life, and it’s impossible to imagine working at the level he has while valiantly battling his illness.”

In related news, the late actor’s sports film “42” will be re-released in 740 movie theaters nationwide to celebrate the life of him. AMC, Regal, Cinemark, Alamo Drafthouse, Marcus and Harkins are among theater chains which would be honoring the late actor with the re-release of his film. AMC Theaters announced that it will show the 2013 film in 300 different locations starting Thursday, September 3, with a discounted price of $5 per ticket.