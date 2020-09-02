Kirk Cousins on the coronavirus: ‘If I die, I die’

Kirk Cousins is just fine with getting the coronavirus and does not believe masks work. The Vikings quarterback says he is completely at peace with the thought of contracting COVID-19.

“If I die, I die,” Cousins said on Spotify’s “10 Questions” podcast hosted by NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt.

During the interview, the 32-year-old said he disagreed with the advice of medical experts, including the CDC, who have said that masks can help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

MORE: How much does Kirk Cousins make? A look at the Vikings QB’s contract, salary

Brandt asked, “If 1 is the person who says, ‘Masks are stupid, you’re all a bunch of lemmings’ and 10 is, ‘I’m not leaving my master bathroom for the next 10 years,’ where do you land?”

After laughing, Cousins responded, “I’m not gonna call anybody stupid, for the trouble it would get me in. But I’m about a .000001.”

Brandt replied saying, “Really, how come?”

Cousins said, “I want to respect what other people’s concerns are. For me personally, just talking no one else can get the virus, what is your concern if you could get it, I would say I’m gonna go about my daily life. If I get it, I’m gonna ride it out. I’m gonna let nature do its course. Survival-of-the-fittest kind of approach. And just say, if it knocks me out, it knocks me out. I’m going to be OK. You know, even if I die. If I die, I die. I kind of have peace about that.

“So that’s really where I fall on it, so my opinion on wearing a mask is really about being respectful to other people. It really has nothing to do with my own personal thoughts.”