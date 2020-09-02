keen to help guarantee Iraq’s security and economic sovereignty By

© . French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in Baghdad for first offical visit
PARIS () – French President Emmanuel Macron, who is visiting Iraq, said on Wednesday he aimed to help guarantee its security and economic sovereignty.
Macron, on his first official trip to Iraq, and was due to hold a joint news conference with Iraqi President Barham Salih.
“In Baghdad… where I have just expressed our support for Iraq at this challenging time. There are many challenges in terms of guaranteeing Iraq’s sovereignty in all its dimensions, … both inside the country and elsewhere in the region,” he wrote on Twitter.
