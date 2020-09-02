Kartik Aaryan reveals he is extremely tech-friendly



Kartik Aaryan is without a doubt one of the most loved actors of Bollywood. He has made a special place for himself in the hearts of millions of people. His films have always managed to entertain the audience and now during the pandemic, the actor made sure he fulfilled his responsibility to spread awareness about various issues through his show Koki Poochega. Talking about his interests, the actor is a social media buff and that’s pretty evident. His social media game is on point for sure and during a recent interview, he even accepted that he is extremely tech-friendly.



Talking about it, he said, “I am social media savvy. I am always on Instagram, Snapchat and all other social media platforms. So, I am a very tech-friendly person and I’ve grown up playing on my phone. So I can relate to all the communications that we can do through phones”. He even added that he prefers phones with top battery life and a big screen to watch series and films comfortably.