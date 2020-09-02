Kailyn Lowry Heartbroken Over Rumors Chris Lopez Impregnates Another Woman

Instagram

The show’s season 10 premiere also sees Briana DeJesus being upset at Luis who had yet to visit their daughter Stella, while, Leah Messer deals with the aftermath of her exes’ feud.

–

“Teen Mom 2” premiered its season 10 on Tuesday, September 1, offering drama right away. It kicked off with Kailyn Lowry facing rumors that her ex and baby daddy Chris Lopez got another woman pregnant.

“I got a call from him saying if I hear a rumor that he got someone else pregnant, it’s not true,” Kailyn shared to her producer named Patrick. “My f***ed up way of thinking was, ‘OK, he’s doing damage control and maybe he potentially has someone pregnant and he doesn’t know so he’s telling me it’s not true until he actually confirms.’ That was my initial thought. If it does end up being true, I think that would close the door to any possibilities to us ever being together again.”

Further making this complicated, Kailyn received strange messages from an unknown number. One of them read, “I got your number out of Chris’ phone. Tell that man to stop playing with me and hit me up about the baby he has on the way.” That prompted her to confront Chris in no time.

“It’s not my problem, but I also have a serious problem with keeping siblings apart. Like, I don’t like that,” she shared. “I don’t want my kids to grow up without their siblings like I did. That is so important to me. I’m going to cry.”

“It would be hard to imagine Chris having a baby with somebody else because of how f***ed up our situation is,” the “Coffee Convos” podcast co-host continued. “So I think it would be really hard for me to accept it but for [our 3-year-old son] Lux, I would do it.”

The episode also saw Briana DeJesus being upset at Luis who had yet to visit their daughter, Stella. She and friend Shirley went to a nightclub where he was deejaying so that Briana and Luis could have a deep talk about his responsibility as a dad. Meanwhile, Leah Messer dealt with the aftermath of her ex, Jeremy Calvert, slamming her other baby daddy, Corey Simms, at the season 9 reunion.