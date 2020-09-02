John Boyega Recalls Receiving Death Threats Over Star Wars Role

Boyega went on to appear in Star Wars: Episode VIII—The Last Jedi and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. So, how does he feel about his involvement and the way the trilogy ended?

“It’s so difficult to maneuver,” he told the publication. “You get yourself involved in projects and you’re not necessarily going to like everything. [But] what I would say to Disney is do not bring out a Black character, market them to be much more important in the franchise than they are and then have them pushed to the side. It’s not good. I’ll say it straight up.”

He also spoke up for his fellow co-stars Naomi Ackie, Kelly Marie Tran and Oscar Isaac, who, as British GQ wrote, Boyega “feels suffered the same treatment.”

“Like, you guys knew what to do with Daisy Ridley, you knew what to do with Adam Driver,” he said. “You knew what to do with these other people, but when it came to Kelly Marie Tran, when it came to John Boyega, you know f–k all. So what do you want me to say? What they want you to say is, ‘I enjoyed being a part of it. It was a great experience…’ Nah, nah, nah.”

“I’ll take that deal when it’s a great experience,” he continued. “They gave all the nuance to Adam Driver, all the nuance to Daisy Ridley. Let’s be honest. Daisy knows this. Adam knows this. Everybody knows. I’m not exposing anything.”