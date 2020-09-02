Jeezy Drags Trump for Likening Police Shootings to Bad Golfers

Instagram/WENN

While discussing the police shooting of Jacob Blake with Fox News, the president apparently makes an offensive comparison between police brutality to bad golfers.

President Donald Trump is drawing ire yet again with his controversial remarks about police shooting. While discussing the shooting of Jacob Blake with Fox News, he apparently made a comparison between police brutality to bad golfers. One of the critics was rapper Jeezy (Young Jeezy).

Taking to his Instagram account on Tuesday, September 2, he wrote, “Comparing lives lost to a golf game. The level of disrespect.” He continued saying in the now-deleted post, “Sometimes it better to say nothing at all. Either that or replace their guns with golf clubs. And their squad cars with golf carts. Donnie still sleep y’all should buy him a Rooster… This real life.”

Trump enraged people with his comments in which he likened heartless cops to golfers. “They can do 10,000 great acts, which is what they do, and one bad apple – or a choker, you know, a choker, they choke – shooting the guy in the back many times,” Trump told host Laura Ingraham on Monday, August 31, referring to players who missed a 3-foot putt in golf.

“I mean, couldn’t you have done something different? Couldn’t you have wrestled him? You know, I mean, in the meantime he might have been going for a weapon and, you know, there’s a whole big thing there,” he went on to ask. “But they choke, just like in a golf tournament, they miss a 3-foot putt.”

The host reacted by clarifying that he’s “not comparing it to golf because that’s what the media would say.” To that, Trump responded, “No, I’m saying people choke. People choke. And people are bad people. You have both. You have some bad people and you have – they choke. You could be a police officer for 15 years and, all of a sudden, you’re confronted. You’ve got a quarter of a second to make a decision. If you don’t make the decision and you’re wrong, you’re dead.”

Jeezy wasn’t the only one who criticized Trump for the comments. President of ProPublica Richard Tofel tweeted, “The horror in the analogy of the terrible decision to shoot a man seven times in the back to missing a three foot putt is precisely that it dehumanizes the victim. In the first case there are two people, in the second one person and a golf ball.”

“You know things are bad when Laura Ingraham has to save President Trump from saying stupid things,” said Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y. Robert Maguire, research director for the government watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, added, “I’ll never forget my worst round of golf. I was under a lot of pressure, and on the 15th hole, on what should have been an easy putt for birdie, I choked and shot someone seven times in the back.”