JBL takes on Apple’s AirPods Pro with its latest true wireless earbuds

JBL today announced the Club Pro+, its first true wireless earbuds under the Club line of headphones (via The Verge). The new Club Pro+ promises to deliver great sound quality and are also loaded with features, including active noise cancellation.

JBL says the Club Pro+ earbuds have a “unibody design” that is inspired by professional in-ear monitors. Like many other true wireless earbuds, they are IPX4 rated for water resistance. They also allow you to customize the sound to your preference with the Personi-Fi feature. You can even choose from several audio presets created by top DJs from the My JBL Headphones app.