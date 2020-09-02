JBL takes on Apple’s AirPods Pro with its latest true wireless earbuds

JBL today announced the Club Pro+, its first true wireless earbuds under the Club line of headphones (via The Verge). The new Club Pro+ promises to deliver great sound quality and are also loaded with features, including active noise cancellation.
JBL says the Club Pro+ earbuds have a “unibody design” that is inspired by professional in-ear monitors. Like many other true wireless earbuds, they are IPX4 rated for water resistance. They also allow you to customize the sound to your preference with the Personi-Fi feature. You can even choose from several audio presets created by top DJs from the My JBL Headphones app.
When it comes to battery life, JBL claims the earbuds themselves can deliver up to eight hours of continuous playback time. With ANC enabled, however, you can expect only around six hours of battery life. The battery case is claimed to provide 24 additional hours of listening time. There’s support for quick charging too, along with Qi wireless charging. The earbuds also support Fast Pair on Android and feature three microphones for “crystal clear voice clarity.”
Verizon is offering the Pixel 4a for just $10/mo on new Unlimited lines
Along with the Club Pro+, JBL has launched the Endurance Peak II earbuds, which are more fitness-focused, with an ear hook design. They earbuds offer IPX7 water resistance and up to 30 hours of battery life.