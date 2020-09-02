Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.47% By .com

Matilda Coleman
.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the added 0.47%.

The best performers of the session on the were CyberAgent Inc (T:), which rose 3.48% or 200.0 points to trade at 5940.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Casio Computer Co., Ltd. (T:) added 3.44% or 59.0 points to end at 1776.0 and DeNA Co Ltd (T:) was up 3.41% or 59.0 points to 1790.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Nippon Kayaku Co., Ltd. (T:), which fell 9.94% or 104.0 points to trade at 942.0 at the close. Citizen Holdings Co., Ltd. (T:) declined 4.71% or 16.0 points to end at 324.0 and Nikon Corp. (T:) was down 3.60% or 29.0 points to 776.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 1875 to 1604 and 207 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 22.99.

Crude oil for October delivery was up 0.82% or 0.35 to $43.11 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November rose 0.81% or 0.37 to hit $45.95 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.81% or 15.95 to trade at $1962.95 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.13% to 106.08, while EUR/JPY fell 0.24% to 125.89.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.31% at 92.620.

