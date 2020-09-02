Introducing ’s all-new 40 Under 40 list—and how it’s different this year

It’s been a year of monumental change. The coronavirus pandemic has touched every aspect of our lives—fundamentally altering the ways in which we work and socialize. Sparked by a series of tragedies, people in cities across America and around the world have taken to the streets and social media to push for justice and racial equality. Executives have moved quickly to support and empower employees while grappling with daunting challenges to the way their businesses operate.

To reflect this wave of transformation, we decided that we needed to embrace change in this year’s 40 Under 40. We needed to go bigger—and search more widely. Just one list of 40 emerging leaders wouldn’t be enough.

That’s why this year’s package highlights 40 influential people in each of five categories: finance, technology, healthcare, government and politics, and media and entertainment.

You’ll find the old favorites of c-suite executives, startup founders, and congresspeople. But the lists also feature people doing much of the work that has been crucial to 2020: a science communicator, an athlete standing up for racial equality, and the executive director of an organization that helps women run for office.

So what are you waiting for? Check out all five lists here.

