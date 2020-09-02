Inside Keanu Reeves’ Private World: Secret Love, Motorcycles and Epic Movie Stardom After Tragedy

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Carl F. Bucherer

“I came to Hollywood to be in movies,” Reeves told Parade last year. “I feel really grateful that I’ve had that opportunity, but I’m just a private person, and it’s nice that can still exist.”

He doesn’t even publicize his charity work, but his causes include children’s hospitals, fighting cancer, the arts and the environment.

“I always find it surreal that complete strangers come up and ask me personal questions,” he told Parade back in 2008. “I don’t mind speaking about work, but when the talk turns to ‘Who are you?’ and ‘What do you do off-screen?’ I’m like, ‘Get out of here.’ I’ve been in situations where people have felt they had a relationship with me or something and I didn’t even know who they were.”

Trust him, when you have a relationship with Reeves, you’ll know—even if the world doesn’t catch up for awhile. For whatever reason he picked November 2019 as the time to reveal, on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala, that he had been coupled up for years (and possibly an entire decade) with artist Alexandra Grant, his partner in the Los Angeles-based X Artists’ Books.

Of course, it’s not as if he confirmed any of that in words, but some investigation soon followed. They met at a dinner party in 2009 (according to a New York Times T Magazine piece from 2018) and embarked on at least a creative collaboration fairly immediately, the deceptively simple, tongue-in-cheek self-care guide, Ode to Happiness.