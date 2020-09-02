Inside Hayley Hubbard’s Pregnancy Workouts With Trainer Erin Oprea Before Baby No. 3

Bicep Game:

First and foremost, grab two dumbbells between five to 12 lbs. “This game is sure to light those arms up!” Erin said.

Perform 10 bicep curls and then hold at 90 degrees for 10 seconds. Then, do nine curls with 10-second hold following that. Then, eight curls with a 10-second hold. “I bet you get the game.” Erin shared.

Continue your curl sets all the way down to one and each hold “better be that delicious 10 seconds.”

Sumo Squat into Upright Rows:

Take your legs wide into a sumo squat position. According to Erin, this puts your toes out at an angle and your legs wider than a normal squat so that your inner thighs get that good burn.

With one dumb bell between five to 15 lbs., go down into a sumo squat and half way up, STOP! Then perform

an upright row. Make sure your elbow is up to shoulder level while the weight stops at boob (or chest) level, squeezing shoulder and back, NOT neck.

Go back down into the sumo squat to perform another. “Twelve to 15 reps per leg will do you good,” Erin suggested.