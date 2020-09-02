Indian exchange CoinDCX cements crypto educational agenda By Cointelegraph

Indian exchange CoinDCX cements crypto educational agenda
Despite concerns about possible anti-crypto legislation in the near future, Indian crypto firms are rolling out educational programs and professional training for the crypto-curious.
Cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX announced on Sept. 2 that it will be integrating into an online training and blockchain certifications course run by an organization called Blockchain Council.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.