ICC says U.S. sanctions are an attack on rule of law By

HAGUE () – The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Wednesday said moves by the U.S. government to place sanctions on its prosecutor were an attack on international justice and the rule of law.

The court was responding after the U.S. government moved to blacklist ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda because she had launched an investigation into whether American forces committed war crimes in Afghanistan.

The sanctions are “unprecedented and constitute serious attacks against the Court, the Rome Statute system of international criminal justice, and the rule of law more generally,” the world’s permanent war crimes court said in a statement.

