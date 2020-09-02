How to scramble in The Yard in Madden 21 without getting a message

The big new game mode in Madden 21 is The Yard, an arcade-style format where you can get really creative with your play calls.

You can snap the ball to any position you want, you can pass multiple times in a single play, linebackers become receivers and there’s chaos all around. If you’re like me, then you probably selected the Lamar Jackson prototype which turns you in to a speedy quarterback. But you may have noticed an issue when you try to scramble with your player.

When you take off past the line of scrimmage, sometimes it’s fine, but other times you get a message that reads: “Past the line of scrimmage.” When this message pops up, the play is dead.

So what gives? The explanation is actually very simple.

How to scramble in The Yard in Madden 21

To scramble in Madden 21’s The Yard, you need to run with your quarterback on a play where a defender is blitzing. If the defense brings pressure, your quarterback will be able to run past the line of scrimmage. If the defense drops in to a zone coverage with no pass rusher, you won’t be allowed to cross the line on the field.

If you’re a visual learner, here are some videos that showcase exactly what that means.

Scramble

Here, you can see a defender (David Njoku) from the left side coming in to blitz. The quarterback was then able to scramble out to the right side and pick up a nice gain.

No scramble

In this video, you can see there was no pressure applied by the defense. When the quarterback tried to scramble past the line of scrimmage, a message popped up saying I couldn’t do that, and the play was blown dead.

Scrambling in Madden 21 The Yard

More often than not, you will be allowed to scramble. There are only a few plays in The Yard on defense where there is no blitzer. Also, if you’ve played the game mode then you’ll know it’s better to have someone blitzing than to have everyone sit back in coverage.

It is important to know, however, that if there is no pass rush, you can’t just sit back in the pocket all day long. There is a timer where if you don’t get the ball to someone else, the play will be blown dead for holding on to the ball too long.

One way to bypass the “line of scrimmage” message for scrambling with your quarterback is to select a play where you can toss it to your QB early. There are plays where three people can line up in the backfield, and you can simply snap the ball to one of them and throw it to your quarterback immediately and take off with no problem.

This should just about cover everything you need to know about scrambling in The Yard in Madden 21.