Here’s What Raveena Tandon has to Say about Kangana’s Claim About 99% of Bollywood Consuming Drugs

Kangana Ranaut has not stopped voicing her opinions after the Sushant Singh Rajput case. After speaking about nepotism for months in relation to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, the actress has lately claimed that 99% of Bollywood consumes drugs like water.

This statement has yet again created a debate on social media and several netizens have started talking about and asking some of our celebrities to either denied this statement or agreed to it. Senior lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani even took to Twitter to ask the celebrities why there is deafening silence on these claims made by Kangana. Raveena Tandon decided to quote his tweet and speak the truth which surely makes sense. The actress tweeted saying, ‘Globally,99 % of judges,politicians,babus,officials,cops are corrupt.This statement cannot be a generic description for all.People are intelligent.They can differentiate between good/ bad.Few bad apples cannot spoil a basket.Likewise our industry also has the good and the bad.’

Globally,99 % of judges,politicians,babus,officials,cops are corrupt.This statement cannot be a generic description for all.People are intelligent.They can differentiate between good/ bad.Few bad apples cannot spoil a basket.Likewise our industry also has the good and the bad. https://t.co/2sicSRZaAP

Well we must say that we do agree with the actress and she rightly says that few bad apples cannot spoil a basket.