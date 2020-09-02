Here’s the Chiefs Super Bowl ring that will help Andy Reid get free cheeseburgers

The Chiefs on Tuesday night received their Super Bowl 54 championship rings. Which means Andy Reid received what he believes is a coupon for a lifetime of free cheeseburgers.

“You wear it for special occasions,” the Chiefs coach told media hours before the ring ceremony at Arrowhead Stadium. “If you want a free cheeseburger, you just point right there and show ‘em that ring and you might get one.”

(It’s worth nothing that Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend also received a ring last night — an engagement ring from her boyfriend — but we all know a lifetime supply of cheeseburgers is the better acquisition.)

MORE: Why we’re picking the Chiefs to repeat as champs

Reid has been nothing if not consistent with this particular food fixation. In the moments after the Chiefs beat the 49ers to win the Super Bowl in Miami, Reid said he was in the mood to “get the biggest cheeseburger you’ve ever seen … maybe a double.”

Below are some images of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl rings. (We’ll work on obtaining images of Reid turning his into free food.)

Chiefs Super Bowl rings