Here’s how much Priyanka Chopra made per season of Quantico

Priyanka Chopra has turned into a global superstar over the years. While the actress already had a decent following overseas, her international albums, starring as lead in a primetime show and featuring in several Hollywood projects have taken her popularity to a whole new level.

Talking about the same, Priyanka made headlines when it was announced that she’ll be playing the lead role in ABC action drama Quantico. The actress played the character of Alex Parrish and reportedly earned a whopping $3 million per season. The show was kickstarted in 2014 and the final season aired in 2018. By that time, Priyanka already became one of the highest paid female actors in the television circuit along with Sofia Vergara (Modern Family) and Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory).

There truly ain’t nobody like this desi girl!