Heads of Binance.US and eToro grace ‘s top 40 under 40 list for 2020 By Cointelegraph

Heads of Binance.US and eToro grace ‘s top 40 under 40 list for 2020
picked out a number of individuals deemed as most influential for 2020, listing 40 different names across five separate sectors.
Binance.US CEO, Catherine Coley, and eToro CEO Yoni Assia found their names on the list, published on Sept. 2, under the finance section. Technology, politics, healthcare and media made up the other sections, each holding the top 40 people under the age of 40 — putting a total of 200 individuals on the list across all sectors.
