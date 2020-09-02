Grieving Vinnie Jones wants to make a movie of his ‘love story’ with tragic wife Tanya

Grieving Vinnie Jones has revealed he wants to make a movie about his “love story” with his late wife Tanya.

The film star and football hardman ruled out going on I’m A Celebrity as his next on-screen project will likely be about his beloved missus.

She died last year aged 53 after a six-year battle with cancer.

Ex-Wimbledon player Vinnie, 55, said: “The only thing I would consider, whether it will be in the near future or something that I come to later on, is the movie.

“It would make a magnificent love story.

“For the rest of my natural life, I want to make Tansy smile every day.

”We will be together soon enough.”

The Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels star has a daily “little chat” in his head with her to help him cope.

He added: “That helps. You learn to get through most of the day, but there are lots of great big drop-offs.

“Sometimes I’ll go through the phone, I’ve got hundreds of pictures of her.

“She gave me a card that said, ‘Tomorrow, something beautiful’s going to happen’ and I look at that every morning and I believe it.”

Although he keeps himself busy, the nights are tough because the empty house means “reality kicks in”.

The former Chelsea midfielder said: “The nights are eerily quiet, which gives me to think.

“But if I can make her smile looking down on me, then I have a smile on my face.

“I’ve turned negative grief into positive grief.

“If it was the other way round and I was looking down on her, I’d want her to be happy.

“That gets me through each day at the moment.”

Despite his fame the couple, who had been wed for 25 years, “didn’t get sucked into the Hollywood lifestyle”.

Vinnie said: “We had our own lifestyle. We liked entertaining, people coming to us.”

After Tanya died he sold their home in Los Angeles because the memories were too painful and bought another house nearby.

He now plans to split his between there and England.

And he revealed he sees a therapist twice a week to help him deal with his grief.

He said: “I can’t recommend it enough. Blokes think, ‘I don’t need to see a shrink’ but you don’t lie down on a couch.

“They get to the root cause and they are trying to help you.

“I’d reached the stage where I needed to go to someone qualified.”