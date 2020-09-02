Grey’s Anatomy Is Finally Returning To Production

Vernoff also said she believed Grey’s had a leg up on many other shows because her characters already wear a lot of masks.

“You can’t be in a hospital without a mask right now,” she pointed out. “So that’s actually gonna, I think, allow us to get back to work safely before some other shows can.”

Grey’s has also already mastered the art of getting sexy without actual kissing.

“Obviously, you can’t have people making out, but there’s been a lot of sex on Grey’s Anatomy that doesn’t involve kissing,” she told THR. “There’s a lot of sexy lifting of clothes, and pulling down of clothes, and taking off of things, and standing behind a person in a sexy way. There’s a lot of ways to skin a cat, so to speak.”

Hopefully, all of this means that we’ll be seeing Grey’s back on our screens sooner rather than later, though currently, ABC’s falls schedule only includes unscripted shows.